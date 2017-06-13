Australian models brought them to the U.S. and now Pitney Bowes is helping sell them internationally

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company providing innovative technology solutions to power commerce, announced today that Australian footwear and accessory retailer Tony Bianco is now a globally-optimized ecommerce site, bringing their coveted shoes, handbags and accessories to shoppers around the world.

While Tony Bianco's designs have been highly sought after in Australia for over forty years, the brand was catapulted into the world's most influential fashion magazines and best-dressed lists by Australian models. Today, many top celebrities and models in the U.S. and throughout Europe can be seen wearing a variety of Tony Bianco shoes and accessories. Influential fashion bloggers and fashionistas around the world are tagging their social posts and snaps with TONYBIANCO and women in dozens of countries want the shoes delivered right to their door.

To help accelerate their international expansion and cross-border demand, Tony Bianco is working with Pitney Bowes to provide a seamless, localized online shopping experience to customers around the world with the Pitney Bowes Complete™ Cross-Border solution. Now Tony Bianco can reach shoe lovers around the world and allow them to pay in local currency with fully landed costs that are guaranteed-so no surprises upon delivery. Global shoppers get the shoes that help them stand out and Tony Bianco's fantastic brand becomes better known around the world.

"A global footprint is essential for us. We have demand across the world and need to get our shoes and accessories to a diverse group of markets," says Adam Bianco, Director, Tony Bianco. "By partnering with Pitney Bowes, we can sell to shoppers in more than 150 countries and territories and their end-to-end technology offers a seamless localized experience to our customers."

"Tony Bianco is highly-respected worldwide because of their unique designs and impeccable craftsmanship and materials," said Lila Snyder, Executive Vice President and President, Global Ecommerce for Pitney Bowes. "We are proud that they chose to expand globally with us by harnessing the value of our Complete Cross-Border solution. We reduce complexity and take on much of the risk of selling cross-border including guaranteed currency conversions and fraud protection to help retailers like Tony Bianco realize their global growth strategies."

Pitney Bowes' cross border solutions are available as part of the Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, a commerce enabler, providing access to solutions, analytics and APIs across the full commerce continuum with speed and agility.

About Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco is Australia's leading fashion footwear brand recognizing that being an individual is the essence of true style.

Our fashion forward collection of shoes embodies the attitude of High street London and the spirit of Soho NY. It represents the perfect harmony of creative, cultural and on-trend infusions.

The Tony Bianco signature denotes a heightened focus on detail, superior quality and unique luxurious materials. The contemporary styling reigns supreme, inspiring and surprising with undertones of mystery.

The Tony Bianco girl is a well-blended mix of street-smart modernist, epitomizing cool with an effortless ability to switch their looks day or night; from androgynous to glamour, vintage meets modern to everyday, street-luxe dressing.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company powering billions of transactions physical and digital in the connected and borderless world of commerce. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on products, solutions, services and data from Pitney Bowes in the areas of customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement, shipping, mailing, and global ecommerce. And with the innovative Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, clients can access the broad range of Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs to drive commerce. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

