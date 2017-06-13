TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- HTM Sensors Inc. and Route1 Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ROI)(OTCQB: ROIUF) announced today that they are partnering to deliver Spotlight, Powered by MobiNET, a secure technology that delivers real-time industrial data analytics on data collected from Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and other automation devices (including IIoT), providing quantitative-based actionable information to drive industrial process efficiency and maximizing productivity while minimizing unplanned downtime and cost. Spotlight, Powered by MobiNET has been architected to ensure security, ease of deployment and scalability.

A PLC is a digital automation controller used for industrial processes such as machine control in factories, assembly lines, amusement parks, building automation, wind farms, smart parking garages, and many more process and discrete part manufacturing industries. PLCs use sensors and output devices to provide real-time input to the controlled process determining how that process operates. It is the intelligent analysis of the process data collected by Spotlight, Powered by MobiNET that will lead to identification of automation issues, opportunities for improvement, re-engineering requirements, potential for cost reduction, and productivity increases.

Spotlight, Powered by MobiNET includes the following principal components:

Industrial hardened Data Collection Device (DCD): Resides in the customer's plant and is programmed to communicate, using industry standard OPC/UA, with PLCs and other controlling devices. It is internally firewalled from the plant's network. The DCD is a high security industrial device that is designed for deployment onto the plant floor while remaining isolated from all extraneous interactions. The plant does not need to open any inbound firewall ports - all data is encrypted and transmitted using Route1's CryptoPath high assurance communication service. DCDs are issued unique X.509 (PKI) credentials to ensure reliable mutual authentication of all end-points.

Route1 CryptoPath: Provides secure communication with MobiNET.

MobiNET: Route1's universal identity management and service delivery platform that confirms the identities of individual users and their entitlement to access specific applications, data or resources. The MobiNET platform combines the strength of a PKI technology with the trust and flexibility of multi-factor authentication, meeting the stringent security mandates and policies established by governments, defense organizations and commercial enterprises. For Spotlight, the centralized infrastructure:

-- is configured to securely transport process data from the industrial hardened DCD, transform and aggregate the data into an Enterprise-grade database; -- has automated industrial data analytic capabilities; -- provides customer dashboard functionality, identifying in real-time the top productivity issues and recommendations; -- includes a content management system, alert and notification capabilities; -- leverages the full credential life cycle management capabilities of MobiNET; and -- is supported by Route1's 24/7/365 help desk.

Plant Floor Display: Located at the customer plant to display the dashboard.

Secure Web-based Interface: Customers access this interface to view their dashboard and standardized reports from any browser-based hardware platform.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Route1 as they bring a secure, trusted architecture for Spotlight, Powered by MobiNET offering strong capabilities in data protection, high assurance secure communications and end-point authentication through identity and credential lifecycle management," said Bob Hooper, President of HTM Sensors. "This partnership will allow us to better leverage our core competency in industrial data analytics for data collected from PLCs, leading to efficiency improvement recommendations for our customers. Our market review tells us that other industrial data analytics offerings are unable to get to the PLC input level for analytics. The Spotlight offering will provide a unique value proposition for customers - the real-time identification of automation issues and related recommendations to drive cost savings and increased production output."

"The opportunity to participate with HTM Sensors, a leader in industrial automation sensors, to deliver industrial data analytics on a real-time basis is an exciting new application of our MobiNET technology," said Brian Brunetti, President of Route1. "We believe there is real opportunity to scale Spotlight, Powered by MobiNET and when adopted, the justification will be in the value of the recommendations and the related cost savings and increase production for the customer."

Route1 Investor Conference Call and Webcast

HTM and Route1 will also hold a conference call and web cast to discuss the Spotlight, Powered by MobiNET technology on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 11 a.m. eastern.

Participants should dial 1-877-856-1965 or 1-719-325-4762 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time of 11 a.m. eastern, pass code 5499174. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 2 p.m. at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, pass code 5499174 until midnight on June 27, 2017. The webcast will be presented live at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=124800.

About HTM Sensors Inc.

HTM Sensors Inc. serves owners and operators of industrial machines with world class sensors and first class downtime reduction programs to apply to them. As a pioneer in the field of downtime reduction strategies including the application, selection, installation, and protection of sensing devices, HTM Sensors is a leader in industrial vending machines to track plant usage, and vendor managed inventory solutions to help manufacturers produce more at a lower cost. With offices in Burlington, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York, HTM Sensors serves over 8,000 manufacturers with sensors and service programs though a distribution network of qualified stocking distribution partners. With one of the widest ranges of proximity sensors in the world, HTM Sensors serves customers in the automotive stamping and welding industry, as well as companies in the assembly, CNC machining, food, packaging, pharmaceutical, farming, aerospace, transportation, mobile, and heavy equipment industries. With Spotlight, Powered by MobiNET, HTM Sensors is looking to improve manufacturing in North America and beyond with innovative data analytics to show manufacturers exactly where to look to eliminate production problems and allow them to produce more. For more information, visit: www.htmsensors.com

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, expected financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, and development activities and like matters. While Route1 Inc. considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this news release are from Company sources.

© 2017 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use.html for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

Contacts:

Bob Hooper

President

HTM Sensors Inc.

+1 905 467-5455

bob@htmsensors.com



Brian Brunetti

President

Route1 Inc.

+1 416 814-2626

brian.brunetti@route1.com



