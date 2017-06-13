Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry's pro forma figures 2015-2016 based on new business structure



Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 13 June 2017 at 16.00 p.m. (EEST)

Pöyry's pro forma figures 2015-2016 based on the new business structure

On 26 January 2017 Pöyry PLC announced that it concentrates its globally-focused competences and process know-how in Pulp, Paper & Board, Chemicals & Biorefining and Mining & Metals in one global Industry organisation. Pöyry reinforces its project implementation approach and global delivery model in project management, health and safety, engineering and construction management by bringing together its industry-related operations in Brazil, Finland and Germany from Regional Operations to the Industry Business Group.

Pöyry's financial reporting continues to be based on the following four reporting segments: Management Consulting Business Group; Industry Business Group; Energy Business Group; and Regional Operations. Restated figures for the comparative periods are presented in the table below.

Operating segments, pro forma 1-6 7-12 1-12 1-6 7-12 1-12 EUR million 2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 Net sales Energy 73.1 76.5 149.5 65.9 63.7 129.6 Industry 81.9 73.9 155.8 78.0 69.5 147.5 Regional Operations 107.2 97.2 204.4 96.3 92.4 188.8 Management Consulting 35.2 31.0 66.2 31.9 32.3 64.1 Unallocated 0.3 -0.9 -0.6 -0.2 -0.2 -0.5 Total 297.6 277.6 575.3 271.9 257.7 529.6 Operating result Energy 1.8 4.1 5.9 0.6 3.8 4.4 Industry 1.6 1.0 2.6 3.9 -0.2 3.7 Regional Operations -2.0 1.9 -0.1 -4.2 -4.6 -8.7 Management Consulting 3.0 1.3 4.4 1.8 2.2 3.9 Unallocated -1.7 -7.1 -8.8 -6.4 -5.0 -11.4 Total 2.8 1.2 4.0 -4.2 -3.8 -8.1 Operating margin, % Energy 2.5 5.3 3.9 1.0 5.9 3.4 Industry 2.0 1.3 1.7 5.0 -0.3 2.5 Regional Operations -1.8 2.0 0.0 -4.3 -4.9 -4.6 Management Consulting 8.6 4.4 6.6 5.5 6.7 6.1 Total 0.9 0.4 0.7 -1.6 -1.5 -1.5

1-6 7-12 1-12 1-6 7-12 1-12 EUR million 2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 Adjusted operating result Energy 1.8 4.2 6.1 0.8 4.2 5.0 Industry 2.6 1.8 4.3 4.4 2.1 6.6 Regional Operations -1.2 3.6 2.4 -2.9 2.2 -0.6 Management Consulting 3.0 1.3 4.4 2.3 2.5 4.7 Unallocated -1.9 -5.8 -7.7 -6.4 -3.5 -9.9 Total 4.3 5.1 9.4 -1.7 7.5 5.8 Adjusted operating margin, % Energy 2.5 5.5 4.1 1.3 6.6 3.9 Industry 3.1 2.4 2.8 5.7 3.0 4.4 Regional Operations -1.1 3.7 1.2 -3.0 2.4 -0.3 Management Consulting 8.6 4.4 6.6 7.2 7.6 7.4 Total 1.4 1.8 1.6 -0.6 2.9 1.1 Order stock Energy 193.5 175.1 170.3 152.5 Industry 88.5 86.6 77.9 78.3 Regional Operations 203.5 187.6 193.2 197.5 Management Consulting 16.5 16.2 16.3 14.3 Unallocated 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total 502.4 465.5 457.8 442.5 Personnel at the end of period 1) Energy 1,094 1,140 1,079 1,068 Industry 1,701 1,662 1,668 1,436 Regional Operations 1,637 1,632 1,609 1,565 Management Consulting 370 351 349 353 Unallocated 177 167 174 153 Total 4,979 4,952 4,879 4,574 1) Employee numbers are reported in full time equivalents (FTE).

Additional Information:

Juuso Pajunen, CFO

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

