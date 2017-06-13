sprite-preloader
Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry's pro forma figures 2015-2016 based on new business structure

  
Pöyry PLC          Stock Exchange Release 13 June 2017 at 16.00 p.m. (EEST)

Pöyry's pro forma figures 2015-2016 based on the new business structure

On 26 January 2017 Pöyry PLC announced that it concentrates its globally-focused competences and process know-how in Pulp, Paper & Board, Chemicals & Biorefining and Mining & Metals in one global Industry organisation. Pöyry reinforces its project implementation approach and global delivery model in project management, health and safety, engineering and construction management by bringing together its industry-related operations in Brazil, Finland and Germany from Regional Operations to the Industry Business Group.

Pöyry's financial reporting continues to be based on the following four reporting segments: Management Consulting Business Group; Industry Business Group; Energy Business Group; and Regional Operations. Restated figures for the comparative periods are presented in the table below.

Operating segments, pro forma      
          
        1-6 7-12 1-12 1-6 7-12 1-12
EUR million     2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016
Net sales                  
Energy       73.1 76.5 149.5 65.9 63.7 129.6
Industry       81.9 73.9 155.8 78.0 69.5 147.5
Regional Operations     107.2 97.2 204.4 96.3 92.4 188.8
Management Consulting   35.2 31.0 66.2 31.9 32.3 64.1
Unallocated     0.3 -0.9 -0.6 -0.2 -0.2 -0.5
Total       297.6 277.6 575.3 271.9 257.7 529.6
                   
Operating result                
Energy       1.8 4.1 5.9 0.6 3.8 4.4
Industry       1.6 1.0 2.6 3.9 -0.2 3.7
Regional Operations     -2.0 1.9 -0.1 -4.2 -4.6 -8.7
Management Consulting   3.0 1.3 4.4 1.8 2.2 3.9
Unallocated     -1.7 -7.1 -8.8 -6.4 -5.0 -11.4
Total       2.8 1.2 4.0 -4.2 -3.8 -8.1
                   
Operating margin, %                
Energy       2.5 5.3 3.9 1.0 5.9 3.4
Industry       2.0 1.3 1.7 5.0 -0.3 2.5
Regional Operations     -1.8 2.0 0.0 -4.3 -4.9 -4.6
Management Consulting   8.6 4.4 6.6 5.5 6.7 6.1
Total       0.9 0.4 0.7 -1.6 -1.5 -1.5

        1-6 7-12 1-12 1-6 7-12 1-12
EUR million     2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016
Adjusted operating result              
Energy       1.8 4.2 6.1 0.8 4.2 5.0
Industry       2.6 1.8 4.3 4.4 2.1 6.6
Regional Operations  -1.2 3.6 2.4 -2.9 2.2 -0.6
Management Consulting   3.0 1.3 4.4 2.3 2.5 4.7
Unallocated     -1.9 -5.8 -7.7 -6.4 -3.5 -9.9
Total       4.3 5.1 9.4 -1.7 7.5 5.8
                   
Adjusted operating margin, %             
Energy       2.5 5.5 4.1 1.3 6.6 3.9
Industry       3.1 2.4 2.8 5.7 3.0 4.4
Regional Operations    -1.1 3.7 1.2 -3.0 2.4 -0.3
Management Consulting   8.6 4.4 6.6 7.2 7.6 7.4
Total       1.4 1.8 1.6 -0.6 2.9 1.1
                   
Order stock                
Energy       193.5 175.1   170.3 152.5  
Industry       88.5 86.6   77.9 78.3  
Regional Operations    203.5 187.6   193.2 197.5  
Management Consulting   16.5 16.2   16.3 14.3  
Unallocated     0.4 0.0   0.0 0.0  
Total       502.4 465.5   457.8 442.5  
                   
Personnel at the end of period 1)             
Energy       1,094 1,140   1,079 1,068  
Industry       1,701 1,662   1,668 1,436  
Regional Operations    1,637 1,632   1,609 1,565  
Management Consulting   370 351   349 353  
Unallocated     177 167   174 153  
Total       4,979 4,952   4,879 4,574  
          
1) Employee numbers are reported in full time equivalents (FTE).   

PÖYRY PLC

Additional Information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company.  We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.



