Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry's pro forma figures 2015-2016 based on new business structure

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 13 June 2017 at 16.00 p.m. (EEST)
Pöyry's pro forma figures 2015-2016 based on the new business structure
On 26 January 2017 Pöyry PLC announced that it concentrates its globally-focused competences and process know-how in Pulp, Paper & Board, Chemicals & Biorefining and Mining & Metals in one global Industry organisation. Pöyry reinforces its project implementation approach and global delivery model in project management, health and safety, engineering and construction management by bringing together its industry-related operations in Brazil, Finland and Germany from Regional Operations to the Industry Business Group.
Pöyry's financial reporting continues to be based on the following four reporting segments: Management Consulting Business Group; Industry Business Group; Energy Business Group; and Regional Operations. Restated figures for the comparative periods are presented in the table below.
|Operating segments, pro forma
|1-6
|7-12
|1-12
|1-6
|7-12
|1-12
|EUR million
|2015
|2015
|2015
|2016
|2016
|2016
|Net sales
|Energy
|73.1
|76.5
|149.5
|65.9
|63.7
|129.6
|Industry
|81.9
|73.9
|155.8
|78.0
|69.5
|147.5
|Regional Operations
|107.2
|97.2
|204.4
|96.3
|92.4
|188.8
|Management Consulting
|35.2
|31.0
|66.2
|31.9
|32.3
|64.1
|Unallocated
|0.3
|-0.9
|-0.6
|-0.2
|-0.2
|-0.5
|Total
|297.6
|277.6
|575.3
|271.9
|257.7
|529.6
|Operating result
|Energy
|1.8
|4.1
|5.9
|0.6
|3.8
|4.4
|Industry
|1.6
|1.0
|2.6
|3.9
|-0.2
|3.7
|Regional Operations
|-2.0
|1.9
|-0.1
|-4.2
|-4.6
|-8.7
|Management Consulting
|3.0
|1.3
|4.4
|1.8
|2.2
|3.9
|Unallocated
|-1.7
|-7.1
|-8.8
|-6.4
|-5.0
|-11.4
|Total
|2.8
|1.2
|4.0
|-4.2
|-3.8
|-8.1
|Operating margin, %
|Energy
|2.5
|5.3
|3.9
|1.0
|5.9
|3.4
|Industry
|2.0
|1.3
|1.7
|5.0
|-0.3
|2.5
|Regional Operations
|-1.8
|2.0
|0.0
|-4.3
|-4.9
|-4.6
|Management Consulting
|8.6
|4.4
|6.6
|5.5
|6.7
|6.1
|Total
|0.9
|0.4
|0.7
|-1.6
|-1.5
|-1.5
|1-6
|7-12
|1-12
|1-6
|7-12
|1-12
|EUR million
|2015
|2015
|2015
|2016
|2016
|2016
|Adjusted operating result
|Energy
|1.8
|4.2
|6.1
|0.8
|4.2
|5.0
|Industry
|2.6
|1.8
|4.3
|4.4
|2.1
|6.6
|Regional Operations
|-1.2
|3.6
|2.4
|-2.9
|2.2
|-0.6
|Management Consulting
|3.0
|1.3
|4.4
|2.3
|2.5
|4.7
|Unallocated
|-1.9
|-5.8
|-7.7
|-6.4
|-3.5
|-9.9
|Total
|4.3
|5.1
|9.4
|-1.7
|7.5
|5.8
|Adjusted operating margin, %
|Energy
|2.5
|5.5
|4.1
|1.3
|6.6
|3.9
|Industry
|3.1
|2.4
|2.8
|5.7
|3.0
|4.4
|Regional Operations
|-1.1
|3.7
|1.2
|-3.0
|2.4
|-0.3
|Management Consulting
|8.6
|4.4
|6.6
|7.2
|7.6
|7.4
|Total
|1.4
|1.8
|1.6
|-0.6
|2.9
|1.1
|Order stock
|Energy
|193.5
|175.1
|170.3
|152.5
|Industry
|88.5
|86.6
|77.9
|78.3
|Regional Operations
|203.5
|187.6
|193.2
|197.5
|Management Consulting
|16.5
|16.2
|16.3
|14.3
|Unallocated
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|502.4
|465.5
|457.8
|442.5
|Personnel at the end of period 1)
|Energy
|1,094
|1,140
|1,079
|1,068
|Industry
|1,701
|1,662
|1,668
|1,436
|Regional Operations
|1,637
|1,632
|1,609
|1,565
|Management Consulting
|370
|351
|349
|353
|Unallocated
|177
|167
|174
|153
|Total
|4,979
|4,952
|4,879
|4,574
|1) Employee numbers are reported in full time equivalents (FTE).
PÖYRY PLC
Additional Information:
Juuso Pajunen, CFO
Tel. +358 10 33 26632
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5,500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire