Research and Markets - Global Smart Motors Market, 2022: Key Players are Moog, RobotShop, Roboteq, ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Technosoft & Schneider

Smart Motors Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5.45% to reach the total market value of US$1.302 billion by 2022, from US$0.998 billion in 2017.

Increasing adoption of technologies such as IoT and need to reduce energy consumption on account of rising energy cost, are some of the key factors for the market growth. These motors are increasingly finding applications in industrial/commercial sectors, consumer electronics among others due to various advantages it offers like low maintenance cost and system protection by providing smooth acceleration and deceleration of motor, and less energy consumption under varying load conditions.

Americas held the largest market share of the global smart motors market in 2016, due to the presence of advanced infrastructure and high adoption rate, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Moog Inc., RobotShop Inc., Roboteq Inc., ABB Ltd., General Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Technosoft SA and Schneider Electric among others.



