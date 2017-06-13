MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - Questar, a SalesEdge customer, is recognized for business growth achieved using Qvidian Proposal Automation. By streamlining the sales organization's RFP response processes, Questar achieved significant revenue growth.

At Connect17, Qvidian's annual user conference, Leif Ueland, Director of Sales Operations at Questar, accepted the Qvidian Annual Excellence Award for Business Growth.

After 40 years as primarily a provider of specialty assessments, Questar set an ambitious goal to become the premier provider of high-stakes grades 3-8 statewide assessments. In June of 2015 -- and within six months of fully implementing Qvidian -- Questar won Mississippi's statewide assessment contract. The State of New York awarded Questar its state contract over their incumbent assessment provider shortly thereafter, and less than a year after that, Tennessee followed suit.

This business growth is directly attributed to the Questar proposal team's focus on creating higher-quality RFP content and more effectively managing RFPs and proposals using Qvidian Proposal Automation software. At Qvidian's Connect17 conference, Leif Ueland shared, "One of the amazing aspects of this story is that proposals have emphatically been at the center of this explosive, headline grabbing growth. Questar's growth didn't happen until we completely transformed how we approached proposals."

SalesEdge, a value-added reseller of Qvidian Proposal Automation, provided Leif Ueland and the Questar proposal team with guidance and training to effectively use Qvidian proposal automation software technology. Kym Harrington, SalesEdge President shared, "We celebrate Questar's success, and stand ready to help the team to achieve its next objectives."

To learn how organizations like Questar improve their sales performance using Qvidian Proposal Automation to streamline RFP response processes and to automate sales critical documents including sales proposals and statements of work, contact SalesEdge to request a solution demonstration.

About SalesEdge LLC

SalesEdge helps organizations increase sales performance by automating critical selling documents that enable sales and marketing teams to win more business. Using RFP response and proposal automation software, sales and marketing teams quickly create professional looking proposals in significantly less time. SalesEdge has averaged over 40 percent growth during the past three years, placing it within the top fastest growing women led companies in NH. Connect with SalesEdge at www.SalesEdgeLLC.com or 888.577.7382 ext. 701.

About Questar Assessment Inc.

Questar Assessment Inc. is a K-12 assessment solutions provider focused on building a bridge between learning and accountability. As a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Educational Testing Service (ETS), we share a belief that better measurement solutions can make a positive impact on education. Our fresh approach to meaningful assessment, our technical innovations that set the standard for scalability and reliable online testing performance, and the way we are reimagining how assessments can empower educators with insights that improve instruction are raising expectations about what it means to be an assessment partner. Questar is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and can be reached at questarai.com or 800-800-2598.

Contact:



Jeanne Schulze

Director, Marketing

SalesEdge LLC

jschulze@salesedgellc.com

888.577.7382 ext. 708