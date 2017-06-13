Latest Indian Solar Map by analysts Bridge To India finds that Trina Solar has 25.7% of module market share, with ABB top of inverter charts on 28.6% share. Solar sector poised to grow by at least 8 GW this year.

The Indian solar market is on course to add at least 8 GW of new PV capacity this year, according to the latest Indian Solar Map by analyst firm Bridge to India.

Already at more than 12.5 GW of utility-scale solar, the sector's rise in India has been remarkable over the past few years, with Bridge To India confident that the market will grow by a further 45% in 2017. However, this rate of growth would represent a slight slowdown when compared to the past couple of years.

The bulk of deployment is beginning to center on a handful of states, with 53% of the 12 GW pipeline concentrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...