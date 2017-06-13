Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Packaging Market in North America 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The packaging market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Packaging Market in North America 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

These packaging products are required to be lightweight, durable, re-sealable, and easily disposable. There is an increase in demand for functional, pre-packaged, and convenient food products. This also boosts the demand for microwavable packaging.

One trend in the market is value-added packaging. Value-added packaging provides extra functionality to the product, and brand owners charge extra for it. Consumers are shifting from generic packaging to the one with extra functionality.

According to the report, one driver in the market is expansion of the e-commerce market. A tremendous change has been witnessed in shopping patterns of people, such as the change from traditional shopping to online shopping. The increase in demand for products online has led to the expansion of the e-commerce market. This has resulted in increased usage of packaging products for the shipment of products sold.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is strict government regulations. The federal government has asserted its authority to regulate food, drug, and cosmetic packaging to preserve consumer safety and confidence. There have also been a number of regulatory programs introduced by states or local jurisdictions to reduce the use and disposal of certain packaging materials and mandate the minimum recycling requirements.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by material

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Appendix

