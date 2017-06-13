sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,32 Euro		+0,32
+1,39 %
WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONDI PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,158
23,504
16:38
23,179
23,398
16:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMCOR LIMITED
AMCOR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR LIMITED10,501-1,28 %
BEMIS COMPANY INC39,646+1,73 %
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY49,249+3,46 %
MONDI PLC23,32+1,39 %