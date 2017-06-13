FMW-Redaktion

Selten hat man so eine kompakte Anklage gegen die Notenbanken gelesen wie den heute veröffentlichten Text von Bond-Legende Bill Gross (Janus). Hier wird all das exemplarisch auf den Punkt gebracht, was durch die Verzerrungen der Notenbanken schief läuft!

"Because of the secular headwinds facing global economies, currently labeled as the "New Normal" or "Secular Stagnation", investors have resorted to "making money with money" as opposed to old-fashioned capitalism when money and profits were made with capital investment in the real economy."

Also die neue Normalität Geld aus Geld zu machen, statt in die reale Wirtschaft zu investieren. Das kann laut Gross so lange gut gehen, als die Wirtschaft wächst:

"Savers/investors make money with their money (cash) as long as economies grow and inflation stays reasonably conservative. There is nothing new in all of this, but it helps to outline the fundamental process to understand why today's economy is so different from that of decades ago and why it induces risks that were not present before."

Aber der Gegenwind wird nun stärker:

"Excessive debt/aging populations/trade-restrictive government policies and the increasing use of machines (robots) instead of people, create a counterforce to creative capitalism in the real economy..".

Die Realwirtschaft - und damit der Glaube an die Bedeutung von Produktivität als Bedingung ...

