The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 3, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) who purchased shares between February 17, 2016 and May 2, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) Anadarko's maintenance and safety protocols in respect to certain of its vertical wells were inadequate; (ii) due to the foregoing shortcomings, these wells were at an increased risk of explosion; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, Anadarko's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On April 17, 2017, an explosion near an Anadarko well killed two and critically injured another person. Then on April 26, 2017, it was reported that Anadarko would shut down 3,000 vertical wells in Colorado following this explosion. Then on May 2, 2017, it was announced that the explosion was linked to a faulty gas line connected to an old well owned by Anadarko.

Shareholders have until July 3, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sa/anadarko-petroleum-corporation?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

