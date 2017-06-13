ATLANTA, 2017-06-13 18:57 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation and delivery of visual assets, today announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and Concurrent have signed an OEM agreement to provide customers with a combined storage solution.



The new solution combines Concurrent Aquari™ Storage software with the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen 9 Server and HPE Apollo 4500 Systems to deliver the flexibility, performance, and exabyte-scale required by demanding video applications and other growing visual media workloads. Leveraging the performance and density of these HPE systems, Aquari Storage provides a massively scalable and easy-to-manage storage solution to support unpredictable data growth.



Building on its rich heritage in the video content delivery market, Concurrent continues to provide value to content creators, broadcasters, cable operators and post-production houses with Aquari Storage. By consolidating storage for all media workflows on a massively scalable storage system, visual media innovators can reduce total cost of ownership for storage, increase flexibility and scalability for growing media libraries, overcome the limitations of tape-based archives and improve operational efficiency using modern data protection methods.



"With 23.6% market share, HPE continues to be the leader in the worldwide server market according to IDC. Broadcasters and content providers select HPE density-optimized server hardware as a solid foundation for software-defined storage infrastructures that are cost effective and resilient enough for large data loads," said Scott Ryan, Senior Vice President, Products at Concurrent. "This OEM partnership increases the serviceable market for Aquari storage as well as gives our customers who prefer HPE servers a stress-tested option developed for the unique demands of digital media."



