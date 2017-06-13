Safe Drive Systems, the leading developer and distributor of advanced, active, auto safety technologies, has unveiled the world's most sophisticated platform for avoiding chain-reaction traffic accidents.

"Our new radar-enhanced RD-140 Super Premium tracks brake lights in the car ahead and also spots pedestrians even in harsh weather, when the driver's vision can be compromised," explains Roy Aaron, an Industry consultant for SDS. "It includes a radar decoding element, which automatically operates of the rear brake lights when it senses there is an impending danger of a crash and flashes them several times per second," he continues. "Flashing the brake lights, of course, enables drivers of vehicles trailing behind to recognize that the vehicle in front of them is in the process of stopping due to an emergency," Aaron emphasizes. "This early warning is designed to significantly reduce the chance of a crash that could, in turn, result in a chain-reaction pileup."

Moreover, because the back lights are activated even before the driver presses on the brake pedal, drivers who are immediately behind have a longer period to react. This adds yet another layer of protection to their lives.

In addition, RD-140 Super Premium senses the presence of pedestrians at a distance of up to 460 feet away, even at night or when visibility is impaired due to inclement weather conditions such as rain, storms, fog, or snow. It also filters out glare from the sun that can constitute a real danger, especially in sun-belt states.

"This advanced system also contains all the enhancements built into veteran SDS devices, including danger warnings in the event of an impending crash, tailgating and swerving out of lane," Aaron notes.

The SDS radar system is based on an advanced processor that functions as its brain, collating statistics from sensors and processing the information in order to activate warnings in real time. The screen and keyboard feature a user-friendly interface that also provides visual warnings and allows the driver to enter data. In addition, to the radar and the decoder, the system includes a high quality seven-watt loudspeaker that sounds warning alarms.

RD-140 Super Premium can be installed in any vehicle manufactured since 2006.

Founded in 2008, Safe Drive Systems (SDS) was established with a simple mission - to save lives. For that reason, SDS's affordable aftermarket collision avoidance devices are designed to maximize technology to prevent or reduce the severity of the type of vehicle accidents that, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), cause 90% of vehicle fatalities. Headquartered in New York, the company is passionate about reducing fatalities on roads and highways around the globe, and, as a result, over 100,000 SDS solutions have been deployed worldwide.

