INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces an Investigation of Herbalife Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces an investigation of claims against Herbalife Ltd. ("Herbalife" or the "Company") (NYSE: HLF) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Herbalife and want more information, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esquire, of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

The investigation focuses on whether Herbalife and certain of its officers and/or directors violated federal securities laws. On June 5, 2017, the Company announced that it was lowering its sales guidance, which caused a drop in its share price. It is alleged that several insiders at Herbalife sold stocks and options in the past month, and that some executives, including general counsel, left the Company.

If you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP