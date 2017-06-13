SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against SunPower Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses Over $100,000 to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against SunPower Corporation ("SunPower" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPWR). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between February 17, 2016 and August 9, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 21, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased SunPower shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, SunPower made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that a substantial number of its customers were adopting a longer-term timeline for project completion; that SunPower's near-term economic returns were deteriorating due to aggressive PPA pricing by new market entrants; that market disruption in the YieldCo environment was affecting the Company's assumptions related to monetizing deferred profits; that as a result, demand for SunPower's products was significantly declining; that the Company implemented a manufacturing realignment that would result in significant restructuring charges; that the Company's fiscal year 2016 guidance was overstated; and that as a result of the above, SunPower's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When this information was released, shares of SunPower fell in value materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

