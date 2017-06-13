Global $21.22 Billion Smart Lighting Market 2017-2022: Trend of Smart Homes, IoT Penetration, and Advancement in LED Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart Lighting Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 25.44% to reach a total market size of US$21.221 billion by 2022, from US$6.833 billion in 2017

The trend of smart homes, IoT penetration, and advancement in LED technology are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Government initiatives regarding the installation of the smart lighting system, the popularity of wireless control and growing awareness regarding the benefits of smart lighting systems are other key factors boosting the demand for Smart Lighting solutions globally.



This research study examines the Smart Lighting market by type, application, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been explained to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as base year.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyses the overall regulatory framework of Smart Lighting market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Acuity Brands Lighting, Lutron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Osram, Daintree Networks, General Electric, Honeywell International and Philips among others.



Market Segmentation



Type



LED lamps

Fluorescent lamps

High-Intensity Discharge lamps

Application



Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Automotive

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Smart Lighting Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



6. Smart Lighting Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



7. Smart Lighting Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Acuity Brands Lighting

Lutron Electronics

Johnson Controls

Osram

Daintree Networks

General Electric

Honeywell International

Philips

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bnwls/smart_lighting

