SANTA MONICA, CA -- Jun 13, 2017 -- OLIVEDA International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics innovator, today announced a potential global market for its unique green-tech wearables products of up to 10 million users and potential total-market revenues that reach hundreds of millions of dollars. The wearable market is just one of the revenue streams derived from OLIVEDA's olive tree based products.

Based on the potential worldwide homeopathy market of over 150 million users, a modest 1%, or 1.5 million people, purchasing OLIVEDA's wearables -- wristbands called "Olives" -- would result in potential revenues topping $500 million. Projected wearables revenues are based upon the purchase of additional olive trees, which the company has previously announced its intention to do.

As highlighted in a recent article in Olive Oil Times, the international publication of record for the sector, olive oil and leaf extract are the main ingredients in the OLIVEDA products. The article describes how, in 2015, company founder and CEO Thomas Lommel launched a high-tech system to connect people "to the natural energy and therapeutic benefits of mountain olive trees in remote Spanish groves." The recent purchase of an additional 198 acres of land in Spain containing approximately 11,000 mature mountain olive trees increased the amount of land in the company's portfolio up to 10 million square feet of olive trees.

In addition to products derived from olive trees and olive leaves, the trees themselves deliver "olive tree homeopathy" by transmitting vibrations in real time from olive trees to the company's wearable Olives. The high-tech bracelets offer comprehensive beauty and stress management based on the principles of the "Olive Tree Therapy" and meditation to the sound of the trees as well as measuring heartbeat, blood pressure, steps, sun intensity, and calories. Multiple users can be served via a "Big Olive" device installed in their home or office.

OLIVEDA's olive trees also produce extra virgin olive oil which is sold for approximately $48 per liter. The company expects to continue expanding its olive tree holding with the purchase of additional groves in the 2017 calendar year.

The Olive Oil Times story can be accessed by clicking here: https://www.oliveoiltimes.com/olive-oil-business/plugging-olive-trees-good-vibrations/57198.

OLIVEDA International Inc.

OLIVEDA International, Inc. (OLIVEDA) is a leading international natural cosmetic innovator. In 2003, German real estate investor Thomas Lommel founded OLIVEDA, and in 2015, the company developed its Olive Tree Pharmacy store concept. With stores currently operating in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Taipei, the company expects a Los Angeles location to open in the summer of 2017. Overall, the company believes it is positioned to operate an additional 20 stores, plus 100 franchise stores, around the world by 2020. For more information on OLIVEDA International, please visit http://www.oliveda.com, http://www.olivetreepeople.com, and http://www.otp.eu. Company filings are uploaded to OTCMarkets.com under the company's stock symbol "OLVI."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT

Advance PR Group

Phone: 866-300-0311 (Toll-Free)

investors@oliveda.com



