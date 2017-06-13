BOUCHERVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Uni-Select Inc. ("Uni-Select") (TSX: UNS), announced today that one of its subsidiaries has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of KC Distributing Inc. ("KC Distributing") with one location in Owen Sound, Ontario.

KC Distributing is a family-owned enterprise, with over 30 professionals, that provides quality automotive products and excellent service to the southwestern Ontario market.

"With this transaction, we add a solid team and a stable business organization carrying diverse product categories including automotive parts, paint and body supplies as well as industrial products to the Uni-Select family," stated Gary O'Connor, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Automotive Group.

"With the recent opening of our new greenfield location in London, this marks a second initiative to increase our presence in the southwestern part of Ontario, a market where we intend to further increase our presence with our Bumper to Bumper® banner and additional independent customers," added Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

The BUMPER TO BUMPER store banner is a turnkey program for auto parts wholesalers looking for complete program support, a strong brand image and a very aggressive go-to-market approach. BUMPER TO BUMPER was introduced to the Canadian Automotive Aftermarket in 1977 and entered the Uni-Select fold in 2006. Today, over 120 auto parts stores operate in Canada under the BUMPER TO BUMPER banner.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may include some forward-looking information, which could include certain risks and uncertainties, which may cause the final results to be significantly different from those listed or implied within this news release. For additional information with respect to risks and uncertainties, refer to the Annual Report filed by Uni-Select with the Canadian securities commissions. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release, and Uni-Select does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

