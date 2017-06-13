TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, is pleased to announce that Hadley Ford, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 6 th Annual Marcum MicroCap Conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

iAnthus announced earlier this week that they have signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Valley Agriceuticals, LLC. ("Valley Ag"), which has conditional approval from the New York State Department of Health to be awarded one of just ten medical marijuana licenses issued by the state . The proposed acquisition, when closed, will expand iAnthus' portfolio into five regulated cannabis states in the U.S., which the Company believes will constitute the largest footprint among public companies focused on licensed cannabis operations in the U.S.

Hadley Ford, Chief Executive Officer of iAnthus, commented, "We look forward to the proposed expansion into New York, which we believe has the potential to be one of the largest medical marijuana markets in the U.S. due to its large population and rapidly growing patient base. With this expansion, iAnthus is well positioned to harness the growth in the legal cannabis market, which is the fastest growing industry in the United States. We welcome the opportunity to update the investment community on our current licensed operations and growth strategy at the Marcum Conference."

The presentation will offer the investment community an opportunity to hear about iAnthus' cannabis operations and expansion strategy. The management of iAnthus will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference on Thursday, June 15, 2017 and Friday, June 16, 2017. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Marcum representative.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email iAnthus@kcsa.com with "iAnthus" in the subject line.

Please see iAnthus' news release dated June 12, 2017 (a copy is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com) for further information on the proposed transaction with Valley Ag and the conditions to closing.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. provides investors diversified exposure to best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries throughout the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, law and healthcare services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company leverages these skills to support a diversified portfolio of cannabis industry investments for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.iAnthuscapital.com.

About Marcum Microcap Conference

The Marcum MicroCap Conference is an annual highlight on the investment community calendar. Since its launch in 2012, the event has become a nationally recognized forum for publicly traded companies with less than $500 million in market capitalization to network with fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities. More than 2,000 participants from all segments of the microcap market participate each year, including senior management, finance and legal executives, venture and lower middle-market private equity investors, institutional investors, directors, investment bankers, buy- and sell- side analysts, and service providers to the microcap marketplace. The 2017 Conference will take place over the two-day period of June 15-16 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the acquisition of final registration as a registered organization in New York State, the expected date of the closing of the proposed acquisition, and potential for patient growth in New York State.

Although iAnthus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US Federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Corporate:

Investor Relations

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

212-479-2572

Investors@iAnthusCapital.com



US Investors:

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

iAnthus@KCSA.com



Canadian Investors:

Nicole Marchand

Nicole Marchand Investor Relations

Nicole@nm-ir.com



Media:

Robert Vanisko

North 6th Agency

212-334-9753 ext.112

iAnthus@n6A.com