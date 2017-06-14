Simpleview and Cvent Simplify Meeting Sales Operations

Technological teamwork streamlines the meeting RFP process

TUCSON, Arizona, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Simpleview, a leading provider of travel and tourism management technologies and digital marketing solutions, and Cvent, the market leader in meetings, events, and travel technology, announced today a partnership to deliver an integrated solution for destination management organizations (DMOs), hotels/venues, and meeting planners. The partnership between the Simpleview Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform and the Cvent Hospitality Cloud will streamline the request for proposal (RFP) process for DMOs, planners, and suppliers.

"This is the first integration of its kind," said Ryan George, Simpleview's CEO. "Simpleview's CRM is the only CRM for DMOs offering this synthesis, these capabilities."

With the Cvent/Simpleview Integration, Cvent RFPs will automatically sync with the Simpleview CRM, providing DMOs with a streamlined lead management workflow, from qualification to close. These process enhancements mean less time spent on data entry for DMO teams, and more time for serving the meeting planner and nurturing customer relationships. DMOs are also encouraged to forward RFPs directly within Cvent, which means increased efficiency for suppliers, who may historically have received the same RFP from multiple sources.

"The Simpleview partnership was a no-brainer for us, and we're excited to integrate the leading marketplace for meeting and event RFPs with the leading CRM for DMOs," said Pete Floros, Senior Vice President of Product Management for Cvent. "Simpleview and Cvent share a common customer base, as well as a passion for meetings and events. That's why we're thrilled to work together to improve the venue sourcing process for our mutual planners, suppliers and DMO customers."

"We're all part of this bigger travel and tourism ecosystem-Simpleview, Cvent, Meeting Planners, Hoteliers, DMOs," added George. "At Simpleview, our goal is always to continue innovating and to keep connecting our customers to the best technologies. The industry has been talking about this type of integration for a very long time. DMAI facilitated the dialog and kept it going. This integration is the first step in the right direction."

