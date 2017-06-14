The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 14.06.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 14.06.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA UPM1 XFRA CA9039142083 ULTRA PETE CORP. NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 3RMR XFRA GG00BZ3GBN95 RIVER+MERC.UK MIC.RED PR EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA P9F1 XFRA US36117V1052 FUTURE FINTECH GRP EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA SQZ XFRA US78413P1012 SEACOR MARINE HLDG.DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N