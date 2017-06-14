Leider ist der Eintrag nur auf Amerikanisches Englisch verfügbar. Der Inhalt wird unten in einer verfügbaren Sprache angezeigt. Klicken Sie auf den Link, um die aktuelle Sprache zu ändern.

The process requirements for the rubber industry are continually growing , while cost pressure remains high. Clean compounds, not impurified by dirt, or not dispersed ingredients, are the prerequisite for meeting these requirements. On the other hand, efforts are underway to utilize more cost-effective raw materials. Impurities lead to an increase in the reject and waste rates due to process interferences and to final products that do not feature the required quality properties. This problem can be counteracted by straining of the compounds. But the processing of s

ensitive compounds poses new challenges for the rubber and silicone industry to deal with. The roll-ex gear pump extruder technology from Uth facilitates meeting the above mentioned requirements because it allows the gentle treatment of materials under high pressure, constant temperature and the use of fine mesh filter screens. This process is also referred to as 'fine mesh straining' because it differs in essence from conventional straining capabilities and it offers many advantages for efficient straining in the mixing line. The Gear Pump Technology is a particularly material friendly solution for straining in the ...

