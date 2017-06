GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L) announced it has acquired Kerta Bumni Teknindo, an Indonesia-based power rental company, for a maximum consideration of $32.8 million equating to 1 times net asset value. KBT has around 200MW of diesel and gas contracts on hire with the local utility company PLN, which adds to the 140MW that Aggreko has contracted.



Aggreko noted that KBT was established in 1993 and has successfully been serving the power rental market since 2010.



