There will be changes in the organisation of Ponsse Group's Area Directors responsible for the operations of the international network. Area directors are responsible for developing Ponsse's sales and service in their market areas, and they report to Sales and Marketing Director Jarmo Vidgrén. International business accounts for 77 per cent of the company's net sales.



Forester Janne Tarvainen (49) has been appointed Ponsse Plc's Area Director responsible for the markets in Spain, Portugal, South Africa and Australia, starting 5 June 2017. Tarvainen is located in Vieremä, Finland.



Janne Tarvainen transfers to his new position from his company PileForest Ltd. Tarvainen has previously worked as the district sales manager for Junttan Ltd and in various international sales and marketing roles. Between 1994 and 1998, Tarvainen worked as a project and district sales manager for Ponsse Plc, responsible for the Russian and Latin American markets.



Besides Great Britain and Ireland, the Managing Director of Ponsse UK Ltd and Ponsse Ireland, Gary Glendinning, will also be responsible for Ponsse's markets in Hungary, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia. Glendinning is located in Lockerbie, UK.



Besides the Baltic Countries, Area Director Jussi Hentunen will also be responsible for Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Hentunen will also continue as a used machine product manager, and his location is in Vieremä, Finland.



Besides the Uruguay operations, Ponsse Uruguay Ltd's Managing Director, Martin Toledo, will also be responsible for Ponsse's operations in Chile and Argentina. Toledo's location is Paysandú, Uruguay.



Ponsse China Ltd's Managing Director, Risto Kääriäinen, will continue in the management of Ponsse's operations in China and will also be responsible for Ponsse's operations in Japan. Kääriäinen is located in Vieremä, Finland.



Area Director Janne Vidgrén is responsible for Ponsse's operations in Germany and Austria until 1 August 2017 after which he will concentrate on his work as a member of the Ponsse Plc Board. The new person responsible for Ponsse's markets in Germany and Austria will be announced later.



Ponsse AB's Managing Director, Carl-Henrik Hammar, will continue in the management of Ponsse's operations in Sweden and Denmark. Hammar's location is in Surahammar, Sweden.



OOO Ponsse's Managing Director, Jaakko Laurila, will continue in the management of Ponsse's operations in Russia and Belarus, and is located in Saint Petersburg, Russia.



Country Director Jani Liukkonen will continue in the management of Ponsse's operations in Finland and is located in Vieremä, Finland.



Area Director Eero Lukkarinen continues in the management of Ponsse's operations in Canada and is located in Joensuu, Finland.



Ponsse Latin America Ltda's Managing Director, Marko Mattila, continues in the management of Ponsse's operations in Brazil. Mattila is located in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil.



Ponssé S.A.S.'s Managing Director, Clément Puybaret, continues in the management of Ponsse's operations in Gondreville, France.



Ponsse North America Inc's Managing Director Pekka Ruuskanen continues in the management of Ponsse's operations in the USA and is located in Rhinelander, USA.



Ponsse AS's Managing Director, Sigurd Skotte, continues in the management of Ponsse's operations in Norway and is located in Kongsvinger, Norway.



Ponsse Plc specialises in the sales, production, maintenance and technology of cut-to-length forest machines. Its operations are guided by a genuine interest in its customers and their business operations. The company develops and manufactures innovative harvesting solutions that follow the principles of sustainable development and are based on customer needs.



The company was established by forest machine entrepreneur Einari Vidgrén in 1970, and it has been a pioneer of timber harvesting solutions based on the cut-to-length method ever since. Ponsse is headquartered in Vieremä, Finland. The Company's shares are quoted on the NASDAQ OMX Nordic List.