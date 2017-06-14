refund.me: Air Berlin Cancels Your Flight - Here's What You Can Do

POTSDAM, Germany, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Air Berlin's business experiences turbulences. The number of delayed or cancelled flights has increased dramatically over the last weeks. Some destinations were cancelled altogether at short notice because they seemed not profitable.

"Air Berlin's troubles must not become a burden for their passengers. Unfortunately, only 10 percent of flight passengers concerned know their rights when flights are cancelled," says Sandra Rosenberg, COO of refund.me.

If an airline cancels a flight, passengers need to be notified at least 2 weeks before the flight was originally scheduled. Otherwise they might be entitled to receive compensation of up to EUR 600.

"We urge flight passengers to document all information available to them to prove cancelled and rescheduled flights. If an airline steals passengers their time, they have to pay for it," says refund.me's Sandra Rosenberg.

A passenger is entitled to compensation if he was notified less than 7 days before the original flight date and if the rescheduled departure is more than 1 hour earlier or 2 hours later.

Compensation has also to be paid when the airline sends out notifications between 14 and 7 days before departure or if the flight is scheduled to arrive more than four hours after the originally scheduled time.

In any case, the airline is obliged to provide alternative transport. If it refuses to do so it is worth to claim reimbursements for any additional costs incurred for alternative transport.

Air Berlin's troubles have started to affect their day-to-day business. Handling passenger transport seems an ongoing challenge, flights are delayed or cancelled, baggage does not reach the destination. Despite all these problems, it is important to file claims for compensation rather sooner than later. "As long as the airline keeps operating, it is obliged to ensure smooth passenger transport," says Sandra Rosenberg. "Regardless of an airline's financial turbulences, European Union regulation (EC) No. 261/2004 applies to flight delays, cancellations, overbookings and missed connections. refund.me is your tried and tested partner to secure your compensation, if any airline fails to perform their duties."

