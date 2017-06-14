Pre-Market Technical Recap on Textile Stocks -- Hanesbrands, Under Armour, Kate Spade, and Lululemon Athletica

NEW YORK, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

DailyStockTracker.com has lined up four Textile Apparel Clothing companies for assessment: Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA), Kate Spade & Co. (NYSE: KATE), and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU). According to a report on Euler Hermes, textile and clothing producer prices are forecasted to rise +0.5% in 2017 in the US and China, and by +1.5% in 2018 for the latter. As a result, exports should climb by +3.5% to $925 billion, if no major occurrence upends international trade. Daily Stock Tracker provides great insights on these stocks in its free research reports at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/register/

Hanesbrands

Winston-Salem, North Carolina headquartered Hanesbrands Inc.'s shares rose 0.13%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $22.85. A total volume of 4.02 million shares was traded. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has advanced 6.58% and 12.78%, respectively. Additionally, the Company's shares have gained 5.93% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.48% and 0.63%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Hanesbrands, which designs, manufactures, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 69.96. Free research report on HBI is available at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/registration/'symbol=HBI

Under Armour

On Tuesday, shares in Baltimore, Maryland headquartered Under Armour Inc. recorded a trading volume of 8.39 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 5.14 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.82% lower at $22.95. The Company's shares have gained 11.52% in the last one month and 20.66% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 14.51% above their 50-day moving average. Furthermore, shares of Under Armour, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and Latin America, have an RSI of 74.76.

On May 16th, 2017, research firm Berenberg initiated a 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $20 per share.

On May 25th, 2017, Under Armour and Tom Brady announced the 2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour. As the Company continues to expand itspresence in Asia, the tour brings the five-time World Champion and two-time MVP to the region to immerse himself and the brand in the culture, and connect with fans. The 2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour begins on Sunday, June 18th, 2017, in Beijing, and includes visits to Shanghai and Tokyo over six days.The complimentary research report on UAA can be downloaded at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/registration/'symbol=UAA

Kate Spade

Shares in New York-based Kate Spade & Co. closed at $18.48, slightly up 0.11% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.88 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.38% in the last month. The stock is trading 0.18% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Kate Spade, which together with its subsidiaries, designs and markets apparel and accessories, have an RSI of 47.35. Visit DailyStockTracker.com today and access our complete research report on KATE at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/registration/'symbol=KATE

Lululemon Athletica

Vancouver, Canada-based Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s stock ended 0.94% higher at $52.39 with a total trading volume of 2.15 million shares. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 2.10%. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth, have an RSI of 57.20.

On June 02nd, 2017, research firm Canaccord Genuity reiterated its 'Sell' rating on the Company's stock with a target price of $41 a share.

On June 05th, 2017, Lululemon Athletica announced that it will be presenting at the William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 14th, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. CT at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL. Stuart Haselden, COO and CFO, will host the presentation. Get free access to your research report on LULU at:

http://dailystocktracker.com/registration/'symbol=LULU

--

Daily Stock Tracker:

Daily Stock Tracker (DST) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. DST has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

DST has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@dailystocktracker.com . Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by DST. DST is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

DST, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. DST, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, DST, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither DST nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

http://dailystocktracker.com/disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@dailystocktracker.com

Phone number: (207)331-3313

Office Address: 377 Rivonia Boulevard, Rivonia, South Africa



CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.