PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, June 14
Pendragon PLC ("the Company")
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014).
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Trevor Finn
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Pendragon PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each
ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Disposal of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|e)
|Date of transaction
|14 June 2017
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
14 June 2017
Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Richard Maloney Tel: 01623 725119
RLM Finsbury Gordon Simpson Tel: 0207 2513801
