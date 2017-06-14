Santo Mining Corporation: PODWERKS Finalizes Due Diligence with Alesca Life and Moves for a Definitive Agreement

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. dba PODWERKS (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) announces today that the Board of Directors of PODWERKS has approved to move forward with a definitive agreement with Alesca Life to develop ALESCA's precision growing technology PGT platform for the cannabis industry. PODWERKS will develop a cannabis test environment to study and collect data to establish the correct cannabis guidelines for the monitoring software app. This test environment will be conducted with the current grow pods that are being deployed to our clients in mid July.

ABOUT PRECISION GROW TECHNOLOGY

PGT is a hardware and software technology platform that will be installed in all PODWERKS pods to assist growers to correctly grow various strains of cannabis. It will have a monitoring and alerting features' including an automatic nutrient dispensing system. PGT will be managed via iPhone or Android smartphones including tablets, and will have all the data for optimal growth at the fingertips of each pod renter. This platform will be a monthly subscription based that will be included in the monthly rental fees of the pods.

Franjosé Yglesias CEO of PODWERKS stated, "The PGT platform will be an added value and additional revenue generator for the owner operators of PODWERKS." Additionally Matthew Arnett Chief Community Officer, CCO, of PODWERKS added, "Our app will help first time growers, grow like professionals. The platform will also have the ability for growers to order nutrients, seeds and other cannabis related products, including an educational guideline."

About Alesca Life (http://www.alescalife.com)

Alesca Life Technologies' (ALT) goal is to create next-generation urban farming solutions using advanced software technology and a unique hardware design. We are looking to optimize all aspects of the agricultural supply chain from production and storage to transportation and consumption, and in doing so, radically reduce the environmental impact of modern-day food production. ALT strives to provide cities with the freshest and cleanest possible vegetables by strategically positioning our grow rooms in and around major metropolitan areas. The grow rooms will produce high quality organics without the use of pesticides and will utilize water, fertilizer and land resources far more efficiently than traditional agriculture.

About PODWERKS (www.podwerks.com)

PODWERKS is a co-working space for cannabis entrepreneurs in the United States, providing the necessary framework to grow, market, and sell all cannabis related products. Our aim is to create a sustainable and community driven workspace by providing an affordable, scalable and a safe business environment for our tenants. All PODWERKS spaces will feature three types of pods:

1-Growing pods o Nursery, Production and Drying

2-Office Space pods o Desk space, Wi-Fi, printers, copy machines, meeting rooms

3-Retail Space pods o Coffee Shop, Hardware Supply Shop, Co-op Shop

PODWERKS spaces will be located in urban designated zones permitting the commercial cultivation, and sales of cannabis related products. Each site will have an average of ten modified steel shipping container pods with an onsite manager overseeing day-to-day operations. Working with local and state agencies, Podwerks container pods will comply with all building code requirements to ensure the safety of our tenants. Community is an essential part to Podwerks mission of Grow for Life. PODWERKS tenants can benefit from a series of social and professional events designed to foster collaboration and create a strong and expansive community. Some of these events will include speaker series, investor panels and local governments outreach, among others.

PODWERKS is a division of Santo Mining Corp, a publicly traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP.

