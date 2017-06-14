Cooperation enables sophisticated solutions on new topics and problems such as machine identity, product provenance, online fraud and scams, identity theft and more peculiar problems like cyber insurance, cyber risk assessment, token investment systems, supply chains, etc

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX:WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity company announced today, that they will embark on a partnership with the Blockchain interface company, RIDDLE&CODE, to develop innovative solutions for securing Internet of Things via Blockchain technology and crypto-hardware.

First step is the integration of WISeKey's Global Root and Public Key Infrastructures into RIDDLE&CODE's hard- and software stack. The hardware interface is based on combining efficient microcontrollers to so called crypto-accelerators. The software interface connects this combination to the web, mobile phones, reader systems and radio frequency systems like NFC, Bluetooth, ZigBee and low power wide area networks.

WISeKey has built one of the most innovative smart tags in the industry. Their Vault IC 15x series is delivering asymmetric key algorithms in energy harvesting mode. Crypto-chips can be operated without batteries, only by the induction field of a mobile phone with NFC capability. This makes it easy and convenient to embed them into any kind of physical object to protect their authenticity and provenance.

Extending the capability of the VaultIC with industrial bus systems like I2C, SPI, UART solves all critical issues of machine identity related to IoT, sensor and actuator networks, smart city, smart plans, etc.

RIDDLE&CODE builds on the inherent capability of the Vault IC product line and delivers all necessary hard- and software extensions to integrate Blockchain technology and protocols. By connecting the Vault IC smart tags directly to Blockchain and connecting them to the web and mobile phones, the very same security standards get transferred into physical objects.

Tom Fürstner, RIDDLE&CODE's Founder and CTO, noted: "We all agree on the urgent need to secure IoT. But despite their enormous potential in this respect, cryptography and Blockchain technologies have been poorly used by developers so far due to their massive complexity. A combined solution of WISeKey's cybersecurity platform and RIDDLE&CODE's hard- and software stack offers highly manageable solutions using these technologies. In the near future, millions of web and mobile phone developers will be able to deliver reliable and secure products and solutions for emerging markets such as IoT, physical internet, supply chains, etc."

Carlos Moreno, WISeKey's VP Digital Brand Protection noted: "The more we are surrounded by the IoT, the more important it becomes the need to trust all involved devices. WISeKey offers a unique Root of Trust model that serves as a common trust anchor in the communication among objects and between objects and people. Especially with our VaultIC product family, we offer a suite of solution to secure the IoT including the provisioning services out factory for machine identity and for authentication. The very same VaultIC chips are used by RIDDLE&CODE in unexpected innovative ways to combine the power of Blockchain technology with our current WISeAuthentic platform to facilitate further digital brand protection issues. Combining the virtues of the two solution providers guarantees the security and integrity in any kind of machine-to-machine and human-to-machine communication as a precondition for business-development in a digital society."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange:WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of on-line transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

ABOUT RIDDLE&CODE

The Blockchain Interface Company RIDDLE&CODE assists institutions, companies and individuals to master the challenges of our digital society such as machine identity, product provenance, online fraud, identity theft and more peculiar problems like cyber insurance, cyber risk assessment, token investment systems, supply chains, etc. To tackle the complexity of cryptography related projects, RIDDLE&CODE developed its own hard- and software stacks. RIDDLE&CODEcombines the security of smart cards with the potential of Bitcoin Technology and the Internet of Things (IoT). This is achieved by extending smart card chips in form and function. This way the sophisticated security measures known from the credit card industry get transferred into the Blockchain world and the physical internet. For more information, visit www.riddleandcode.com.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

