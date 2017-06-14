Utena, Lithuania, 2017-06-14 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utenos Trikotažas (UT) is the biggest jersey producer in the Baltic States and the region of Central/Eastern Europe.



Company has 3 subsidaries and exports 80 % production to 50 countries. In 2016 UT growth reached 20 percent and incomes - 22.8 million euros. Company owns "Utena" and "About" retail brands.



Utenos Trikotažas is a part of SBA concern.



More information:



AB Utenos trikotažas



CEO Algirdas Šabunas



Phone 8 389 51445



