Sulzer Mixpac Ltd. (Sulzer) announced today that it has taken further legal actions to protect its products from copying in China. On August 17, 2015 Sulzer filed a lawsuit in the Guangzhou IP Court in China alleging that Dongguan Cohui Industry Material Co., Ltd. of Guangdong Province, China (Cohui) infringed Sulzer's patent rights by offering copies of Sulzer's F-system cartridges. On August 18, 2016 the Guangzhou IP Court rendered a judgment in favor of Sulzer, and Cohui was ordered to stop the manufacture, sale and offer for sale of the infringing products and ordering Cohui to pay damages to Sulzer for the infringement. On October 10, 2016 Cohui filed an appeal to the Guangdong Higher Court, the appellate court of the Guangzhou IP Court. On April 21, 2017, the Guangdong Higher Court rendered a final decision in the matter awarding Sulzer a permanent injunction against Cohui and a final damage award against Cohui. The Permanent Injunction prohibits further advertising, sale or offer for sale of the Cohui cartridges in China.

Earlier Sulzer had successfully litigated the same Chinese patent on the interface of the F-system mixers with a quick and easy to secure and release as well as safe and secure and leak-free bayonet coupling, as well another patent on the Quadro™ System Peeler Cartridges, in Shanghai No.2 Intermediate Court against Shanghai NSJ Hardware Ltd. of Shanghai, China (NSJ). Those two cases had been ended with a court-mediated settlement in favor of Sulzer in which NSJ agreed to immediately stop infringing the patents of Sulzer, to pay Sulzer damages for the infringement, and to contribute to Sulzer's legal costs for the litigation.

The MIXPAC™ F-System offers a complete, compatible system with cartridges of 200 mL and 400 mL volumes, using a manual or pneumatic dispenser. The mixer assortment includes different mixing elements, lengths, diameters, mixer tips, and accessories. Its patented bayonet coupling provides a safe, secure and clean leak-free connection.

About Sulzer Mixpac

Sulzer Mixpac Ltd. is a world leading manufacturer and supplier of cartridge-based metering, mixing and dispensing systems and disposable mixers for reactive multi-component materials.

As part of Sulzer's Applicator Systems division and the Sulzer group, Sulzer Mixpac Ltd. can draw on a strong international network. The head office, and main production facility, is located in Haag, Switzerland. www.sulzer.com

MIXPAC® registered trademark by Sulzer Mixpac Ltd., Switzerland

