Research and Markets - Global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% 2017-2021, with Argon Medical Devices, Boston Scientific & Medtronic Dominating

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global blood clot retrieval devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is strategic acquisition of business segments. The most common scenario witnessed in the medical device sector is the acquisition of the company and business segments to facilitate the expansion of the product line. The market giants acquire the business segments of the smaller companies, which helps them with the increased sales and higher revenue generation. The neuro and peripheral vascular markets have been witnessing the same over the period of time. The market leaders in the business are acquiring the business segments and pose a threat to the new entrants in the market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing market entrants by launching new products. The medical device market is one of the rapidly growing markets across the globe. The market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous manufacturers providing blood clot retrieval devices. Hence, the inflow of new product launches in the market is the constant phenomenon. The new technologies and upgradation of devices are the two factors which drive the market. The interventional market has been one of the lucrative markets from the technological perspective. The peripheral vascular market is considered as one of the fastest growing markets with the increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The devices are being improvised by the existing market players to hold a stand in the competitive market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is unfavorable results of futile recanalization procedures. Due to a rise in the vascular diseases globally, the adoption of the blood clot retrieval devices has also increased, but the unfavorable outcomes of the procedures are considered as one of the constraints for the growth of the market. Moreover, most patients are ignorant about the causes and symptoms of the diseases. Failure to diagnose the disease during its initial stages prevents patients from opting for peripheral vascular treatments.

Key vendors



Argon Medical Devices

Boston Scientific

Medtronic



Other prominent vendors



Abbott

Acandis

AngioDynamics

B. Braun

Biosensors International

Biotronik

CONMED

Cordis

EKOS (BTG International)

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hl5l4p/global_blood_clot

