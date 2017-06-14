NEEDHAM, MA--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI), a division of Cambridge Innovation Institute, announced the speaker lineup and final agenda for the 9 th International Leaders in Biobanking Congress: Advancing Personalized Medicine - One Patient Biospecimen at a Time conference, taking place October 25- 27 in Nashville, TN. Co-hosted with the Cooperative Human Tissue Network (CHTN) Western Division and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), this meeting addresses biospecimen science, management, and applications, while bringing together biomedical and biopharmaceutical researchers, regulators, biorepository managers, and practitioners to investigate the best strategies for effective use of biospecimens within today's cutting-edge biomedical research, leading to the goal of personalized medicine.

The Keynote Presentation features Dr. Joshua Denny, Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Medicine and Director of the Vanderbilt Center for Precision Medicine, who also serves as a Vice President of Personalized Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. During the presentation, titled "A Brief Introduction to the All of Us Research Program," he will discuss The Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) All of Us Research Program's goal to sustainably improve the health of individuals and populations. To fulfill this goal, the PMI will collect comprehensive data from a diverse cohort of more than one million individuals through the application of new precision medicine knowledge obtained from rigorous research studies. All data will be housed in a secure cloud with diverse tools to easily access the data.

Dr. Joshua Denny will join leaders in biobanking from Merck Research Laboratories, Kaiser Permanente Research Bank, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic Biobank, and many more who look forward to sharing their knowledge, best practices, and expertise with all attendees. The 2017 Leaders in Biobanking Congress program offers a lab tour and reception at VUMC, in-depth short courses, poster and exhibit viewing, and scientific sessions.

For more information on this year's Leaders in Biobanking Congress, including a full speaker line-up and detailed agendas, visit: www.BiobankingCongress.com

