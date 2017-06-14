Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. and its subsidiary AT Securities B.V. announce placement of USD 500 million perpetual notes 14-Jun-2017 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *Aroundtown Property Holdings plc and its subsidiary AT Securities B.V. announce placement of USD 500 million perpetual notes* _14 June 2017_ Aroundtown Property Holdings plc ('*Aroundtown*') and its wholly-owned Dutch financing subsidiary AT Securities B.V. ('*ATS*') announce today the successful placement of USD 500,000,000 perpetual subordinated notes with a first call date in July 2023 (the '*Notes*'). The Notes are issued by ATS and will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Aroundtown. This placement further diversifies Aroundtown's global investor base with a significant demand from investors out of Asia. Aroundtown will hedge the currency risk implied by the USD denomination of the Notes via a cross currency swap into EUR, resulting in an effective coupon of approximately 3.1% and the principal linked to the Euro for the Notes until 2023. The Notes will be issued in denominations of USD 250,000 and were offered exclusively to institutional investors outside the United States and any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the Notes would be prohibited by applicable law. Application will be made for admission of the Notes to trading on the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange. Aroundtown intends to use the amount raised by the issue of the Notes to fund Aroundtown's growth strategy and to re-finance and/or repay existing debt. *About ATS* ATS is a Dutch private company with limited liability (_besloten vennootschap met beperkte aansprakelijkheid_) and is registered in the Dutch Trade Register of the Chamber of Commerce under registration number 68406827. *About Aroundtown* Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc (trading symbol: AT1 on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is a specialist real estate company focused on value-add income generating properties primarily in the German real estate markets. Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc (ISIN: CY0105562116) is a public limited liability company incorporated in 2004 under the laws of Cyprus, having its registered office at Artemidos & Nikou Dimitriou, 54 B, 6027, Larnaca, Cyprus (registered number HE148223). *Contact* Timothy Wright T: +357-2420-1312 E: info@aroundtownholdings.com www.aroundtownholdings.com [1] Artemidos & Nikou Dimitriou, 54 B 6027 Larnaca Cyprus Phone: +357 2420 1312 E-mail: info@aroundtownholdings.com Internet: www.aroundtownholdings.com ISIN: CY0105562116, XS1508392625, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739 WKN: A14QGA, A1871P, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19A2V Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Dublin, Paris

June 14, 2017 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)