PJSC ROSTELECOM / Director/PDMR Shareholding* PJSC ROSTELECOM: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 14-Jun-2017 / 17:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM* *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name Kai-Uwe Mehlhorn *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program *c)* Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 87.01 175,274 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 175,274 volume - Price RUB 15,250,590.74 e) Date of the 2017-06-07 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction *1* *Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* a) Name Dmitry Proskura *2* *Reason for the notification* a) Position/status Vice President and Director of the Volga Macroregional Division, member of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Ame ndment *3* *Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor* a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 *4* *Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted* a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN: RU0008943394 code b) Nature of the Transfer of shares to the depo account transaction within the options program *c)* Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) RUB 87.01 136,269 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 136,269 volume - Price RUB 11,856,765.69 e) Date of the 2017-06-09 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83 The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC ROSTELECOM 30 Goncharnaya st. 115172 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (499) 999-82-83 Fax: +7 (499) 999-82-22 E-mail: rostelecom@rt.ru Internet: www.rostelecom.ru ISIN: US7785291078 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow Category Code: DSH TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 4299 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 583171 14-Jun-2017

