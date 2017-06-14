Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announces that its extraordinary shareholders' meeting was held on second notice on June 14, 2017, at 3:00 PM in the Company headquarters located at Parc Activillage des Fontaines, Bernin (38) France.

At the shareholders' meeting held on second notice on June 14, 2017, MEMSCAP's shareholders approved with a large majority all meeting resolutions to the exception of the 6th resolution (Delegation of competence for a reserved capital increase to the benefit of the employees) which has been rejected as recommended by the company's Board of Directors.

Shareholders present at the meeting, voting by proxy or by post represented 1 636 357 voting shares (22.98% of the total number of voting shares) and 2 056 654 voting rights (27.18% of the total number of voting rights).

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005871/en/

Contacts:

MEMSCAP

Yann Cousinet, Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

CFO

Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com