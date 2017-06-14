Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Jun-2017 / 17:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with the**m* +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |*1. Details of the person discharging managerial | |responsibilities / person closely associated * | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |a) Names |Gary Elden, Alex Smith & Steve Quinn | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |*2. Reason for the notification * | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |a) |CEO, CFO & CEO Americas | |Position/status | | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |b) Initial |Initial notification | |notification | | |/Amendment | | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |*3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market | |participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction | |monitor * | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |a) Name |SThree plc | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |b) LEI |2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |*4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated | |for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of | |transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where | |transactions have been conducted * | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |a) Description |Ordinary shares of 1p | |of the financial| | |instrument, type|GB00B0KM9T71 | |of instrument | | |Identification | | |code | | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |b) Nature of the|Purchase of shares under the Dividend | |transaction |Reinvestment Plan on the Bonus shares held | | |in the Director's own name | | | | | |Purchase of shares under the Dividend | | |Reinvestment Plan for the SIP | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |c) Price(s) and |Names | Price(s) |Volume(s) | |volume(s) | | | | | |Gary Elden | 299.74 |238 | |Purchase of |Alex Smith | 299.74 |183 | |shares under the|Steve Quinn | 299.74 |195 | |Dividend | | | | |Reinvestment |Gary Elden | 299.74 |194 | |Plan on the |Alex Smith | 299.74 |252 | |Bonus shares. | | | | | | | | | |Shares purchased| | | | |under Dividend | | | | |Reinvestment | | | | |Plan for the SIP| | | | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |d) Aggregated |N/A | |information | | |- Aggregated | | |volume | | |- Price | | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |e) Date of the |09/06/2017 | |transaction | | | |14/06/2017 | |Date issuer | | |informed of | | |transaction | | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |f) Place of the |London Stock Exchange | |transaction | | +----------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ Language: English ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: DSH TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 4301 End of Announcement EQS News Service 583179 14-Jun-2017

