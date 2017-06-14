WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- The Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) today announced that SK Infosec has joined as its twelfth member, joining its peers in the industry to better protect its customers, enable a more effective cybersecurity industry, and raise the level of cybersecurity across the internet. SK Infosec will be the CTA's fourth Affiliate Member and first member based in Asia.

The CTA, founded by Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), Cisco (CSCO), Fortinet® (FTNT), McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks® (PANW) and Symantec (SYMC), is an independent, not-for-profit organization that also includes IntSights, Rapid7, Reversing Labs, RSA Security, and Telefónica's ElevenPaths. CTA's members have chosen to share cyber threat information with each other to improve defenses against cyber adversaries across member organizations and their customers. The company is actively engaged with global organizations to expand their footprint across the cyber ecosystem. Members share timely, actionable, contextualized and campaign-based intelligence within CTA's cloud-based platform; in turn, members can use that intelligence to improve products and services, and thereby better protect their customers.

"Our mission is to bring together multiple organizations to work together for the common goal of making the internet and cyberspace a safer place, and geographic expansion is a key component of the cyber ecosystem," said Michael Daniel, President of the CTA. "Bringing SK Infosec's expertise into the fold means we'll be able to continue to grow our collective pool of threat intelligence housed in our CTA Platform. As our membership grows, CTA will enable its members to better protect their customers, more effectively disrupt malicious cyber actors, and raise the level of cybersecurity around the world. During the on-boarding process, SK Infosec has already made an impact by sharing both indicators and associated contextual information. This rich context enables CTA to more effectively link malicious activity together and expand the scope of protections for all CTA members and customers worldwide."

The addition of new affiliate members across the globe continues to enrich the intelligence housed in the CTA platform and increases the utility of the information shared. The CTA is actively recruiting additional regional players to enhance information sharing to enable a more secure future for all.

"We are very pleased to be a member of the CTA which is leading the future of cyber security. With the acceleration of digitalization in the future, cyberattacks will seriously threaten human being's dignity, freedom and peace. Therefore, we have a duty to completely stop the acts that harm the safety and trust of human society. Collaborating with members of the CTA using the threat intelligence platform means that the cyber world will be a safer place. SK Infosec is proud to be working with the CTA," said Hee Chul Ahn, CEO, SK Infosec.

About Cyber Threat Alliance

Co-founded by Check Point ® Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), Cisco (CSCO), Fortinet® (FTNT), Intel Security (formerly McAfee), Palo Alto Networks® (PANW) and Symantec (SYMC), the Cyber Threat Alliance is the industry's first formally organized group of cybersecurity practitioners that work together in good faith to share threat information and improve global defenses against advanced cyber adversaries. The CTA's mission is to facilitate the sharing of actionable intelligence and situational awareness about sophisticated cyberthreats to improve its members' cyber defenses, more effectively disrupt malicious cyber actors around the world, and raise the level of cybersecurity throughout the Internet and cyberspace. For more information about the Cyber Threat Alliance, please visit: http://cyberthreatalliance.org/.

About SK Infosec

SK Infosec is a leading cybersecurity company in Korea and provides managed security services to protect customers' business for more than 1,800 organizations in government, finance and enterprise sectors. SK Infosec provides a solution that incorporates threat intelligence services and a big data security analytics platform called Secudium to protect IT infrastructure against advanced cyber attacks. In addition, SK Infosec provides security consulting services to meet information security compliance along with penetration testing and forensics. For more information about SK Infosec, please visit: http://skinfosec.com/en/.

