ACC Calls For Investigation Into IARC Officials: Critical Scientific Data On Glyphosate Withheld And Remains Unpublished

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement in regards to Reuters' special report on International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Monograph 112. As reported, Dr. Aaron Blair, chairman of the IARC committee who oversaw the classification of glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic," deliberately withheld research which he admits likely would have altered the cancer agency's analysis. The suppressed data from the Agricultural Health study, led by scientists at the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), found no evidence of an association between glyphosate and cancer.

"These allegations suggest that an IARC Monograph has become nothing more than a rubber stamp for predetermined outcomes," said Cal Dooley, ACC President and CEO. "We encourage all countries and organizations that support the Monographs program to join us in calling for an investigation into whether IARC officials knowingly withheld data that proved a lack of association between glyphosate and cancer, and other monographs should be evaluated to determine whether similar manipulation has taken place."

Earlier this year, ACC launched the Campaign for Accuracy in Public Health Research (CAPHR), an initiative to promote credible, unbiased and transparent science as the basis of public policy decisions. CAPHR seeks reform of the IARC Monographs Program, which evaluates the carcinogenic hazard of substances and behaviors rather than the actual risk a substance poses from every day, real-world exposure.

Dooley continued, "Today's revelations lend even greater urgency to the need for fundamental reform of IARC's Monographs program, and because IARC's glyphosate monograph is fatally flawed and no longer credible, it should be immediately withdrawn."

