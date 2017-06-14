Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their logistics market in Europe report. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The increasing developments in the logistics market in Europe is attributed to several factors. However, primarily, the growing demand for e-commerce and 3PL services has contributed to the growth of the market. E-commerce is a part of the e-business along with the e-procurement. This represents the ability to perform commerce transactions electronically

Competitive vendor landscape

With the growing production and trade, the requirement for 3PL is growing, and most of the key vendors such as C.H. Robinson and CEVA Logistics are focusing toward outsourced logistics in Europe. The market is fragmented with many vendors catering to each logistics' sub-segments. It is composed of both big and small players.

"Several companies are entering M&As, leading to a consolidation in the market. In 2015, DB Schenker planned to combine its road-based deliveries in the UK with the UK logistics provider Redhead International. Therefore, competition is intensifying, and vendors are seeking an edge by constantly adapting to the changing marketplace," says Shakti Jakhar, a lead logistics research analyst from Technavio.

Customers have high expectations of logistics performance. An increased professionalism and maturity following the entry of contract logistics providers in the market has been seen. Contract logistics companies need to keep a tab on the workings of various sectors and provide customized services.

Top five logistics market vendors in Europe

C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson is a 3PL provider. It provides freight transportation, logistics, and outsource solutions. Also, it provides sourcing and information services to nearly 110,000 customers through a network of offices in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

CEVA Logistics

CEVA Logistics is a non-asset-based supply chain management company. It designs and implements industry-leading solutions in both freight management and contract logistics. It has over 41,000 dedicated employees, working in 17 regional clusters around the globe.

DB Schenker

DB Schenker is a global logistics provider. It supports industries in the global exchange of goods through land transport, contract logistics, air and ocean freight, and supply chain management. Its value-added services ensure that the flow of goods continues seamlessly and supply chains stay lean and optimized for success.

Deutsche Post DHL

Deutsche Post DHL operates under Deutsche Post and DHL brands. Deutsche Post is Europe's leading postal service provider. DHL has a comprehensive range of international express, freight transportation, supply chain management services, and e-commerce.

Expeditors

Expeditors is a service-based logistics company. It generates highly optimized and customized supply chain solutions for its clients through a network of 331 locations in 109 countries. It can be highly flexible in its approach with respect to supply chain management, and effective at finding the best route and pricing options. It generated a revenue of USD 6.09 billion in 2016.

