BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Inversiones Condor (ICondor), Buenos Aires, a strong player in telecommunications and technology in Argentina and South America, is proud to announce the launch of its Internet of Things (IoT) Network based on LoRaWAN™, a leading Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) protocol based on Semtech Corporation's LoRa® devices and wireless RF technology (LoRa Technology).

ICondor has a rich history in communications and was an innovator in cellular having created what is now the Movistar Network (MOVICOM), also the Claro (America Movil) Mobile Network. This innovative spirit is now being applied to create an Argentinian and South American nationwide IoT Network, based on LoRaWAN ICondor's Argentinian LoRaWAN Network coverage. The coverage will begin in Buenos Aires and Rosario, the first cities in an ambitious plan to cover the whole country by July 2018. ICondor will serve many of the typical markets for IoT including asset tracking, metering, smart city and smart home applications, smart agriculture -- just to name a few.

"We created the brand 'YEAP!' to operate the Network, with service commencing in July 2017, our goal is to reach both the B2B and the B2C Market," said Martin Rajman, CEO of YEAP!

Paulo Cosentino, CEO of ICondor, was effusive in his endorsement of LoRaWAN and ICondor's plans for leading the IoT industry in Argentina and South America, "We see ourselves as leading communications innovators and LoRaWAN, together with Semtech's LoRa Technology, provides the perfect means to meet many of the needs of the Internet of Things market in Argentina and South America."

ICondor has received an excellent support from a number of key LoRa Alliance™ members starting their LoRaWAN Network -- including Semtech (chipsets) and OrbiWise (network server). The LoRa Alliance is the official organization that promotes LoRaWAN globally and maintains and updates the LoRaWAN specification. The LoRa Alliance is comprised of over 460 member companies located throughout the globe.

"ICondor joining the LoRaWAN ecosystem will greatly improve the adoption of IoT applications in Argentina and South America," said Jaap Groot, Vice President of Systems Business Development for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Having a nationwide LoRaWAN network will be beneficial to industries that are beginning to connect smartly with LoRa-enabled solutions including smart home, smart cities and agriculture."

"OrbiWise is very proud to be helping ICondor become the first dedicated IoT operator in Argentina and South America, based on LoRa Technology. ICondor is a great partner to work with and their entrepreneurial spirit really meshes well with the beliefs of OrbiWise," commented Domenico Arpaia, CEO of OrbiWise.

Semtech and OrbiWise are members of the LoRa Alliance.

About Semtech LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech's LoRa Technology is a widely adopted low-power, long-range solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers, and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 60 countries. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech's LoRa/IoT site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing next-generation products.

About Inversiones Condor (ICondor)

Inversiones Condor is a company that has spent more than 30 years investing and leading in the field of technology and telecommunications. ICondor was in part responsible of the launching one of the main mobile phone companies in the region and is recognized in the business world as a dynamic, efficient and innovative company in technology convergence businesses management. ICondor is currently focusing its efforts on three main areas: solutions and services in telecommunications, renewable energy and M2M / IOT.

For more information: www.icondor.com.ar

About OrbiWise

OrbiWise SA is a leading international solution provider for LPWA IoT networks based on LoRa Technology and is a contributing member of the LoRa Alliance™. OrbiWise's customers deploy LPWA networks in smart city, precise agriculture and industrial applications -- amongst others. OrbiWise's OrbiWAN Core Network Solution is an industry-leading product that provides the intelligence to run, maintain and observe the operations of LoRaWAN Networks. The company is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia, USA and Mumbai, India.

For more information: www.orbiwise.com

About the LoRa Alliance™

The LoRa Alliance™ is an open, non-profit association of members that believe the internet of things era is now. Their mission is to standardize Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) being deployed around the world to enable Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M), and smart city, and industrial applications. The Alliance members will collaborate to drive the global success of the LoRa Technology protocol (LoRaWAN™), by sharing knowledge and experience to guarantee interoperability between operators in one open global standard.

For more information: http://lora-alliance.org

Semtech, LoRa and LoRaWAN are trademarks of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Contact:

Martin Rajman

CEO - YEAP!

m.rajman@icondor.com.ar



Contact:

Scott Kubes

Business Development - Americas, Australia & New Zealand

scott.kubes@orbiwise.com



