Sarubin Family Dental Associates: Sarubin Family Dental Recipient of the People Love Us on Yelp Award

PIKESVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Sarubin Family Dental is honored to receive the coveted "People Love Us on Yelp" award. This recognition by Yelp is given to local businesses that have achieved the highest level of customer satisfaction, as evidenced by their history and rankings on Yelp.

Since 2007, this Yelp award has been a source of great pride to businesses that have the honor of receiving it.

Each worthy recipient of the yearly Yelp commendation must fulfill specific qualifications established by Yelp executives. Some of the specific qualifications necessary to receiving this recognition are held in secret by Yelp. However, getting high quality, four and five star reviews from their local community is one of the basic conditions that must be met.

"Knowing these positive reviews are from our patients and relate real office experiences is one of the best feelings there is," says one member of the Sarubin Family Dental practice. "This award reflects what really matters to us: the comfort of our patients and offering the best in dental care."

Sarubin Family Dental practice invites people to come in and get a tour of the new offices or to check out the before and after pictures available on their website.

Founded in 1958, Sarubin Family Dental has a long tradition of providing superior family dental care, along with the latest in cutting edge technology. The practice provides comprehensive dental care, including a full range of general and cosmetic dentistry in the Pikesville, MD area. Their goal is to help patients comfortably achieve dental health by providing excellent care, a pleasant visit, and superior results. As a family dental practice, they believe in treating their patients' families like their own.

Dr. Danny Sarubin, Dr. Todd Sarubin, Dr. Mary Alexander, and Dr. Deborah Caruso-Apter are all members of the American Dental Association, the Maryland State Dental Association, the Baltimore County Dental Society, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. The four have trained with some of the top dental specialists in the world and have gained recognition as being among the leading dentists in the Baltimore and Pikesville area.

Sarubin Family Dental Associates is located at 1700 Reisterstown Rd. Pikesville, MD 21208. For an appointment, call (410) 594-9500, or visit their website at http://www.smilebaltimore.com.

Contact Information:

Sarubin Family Dental Associates

1700 Reisterstown Rd.

Pikesville, MD 21208

(410) 594-9500

SOURCE: Sarubin Family Dental Associates