Bureau Veritas Exhibiting at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

HONG KONG, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

28-30June, 2017- Stand W2.B01 - SNIEC, Shanghai

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress in Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai between 28th and 30th June. We will present our comprehensive portfolio, covering virtually all aspects that have to be tried and tested to make the Internet of Things become a working reality.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523469/Bureau_Veritas_MWC_Shanghai.jpg )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151216/296440LOGO )



Meet our Bureau Veritas specialists at Stand W2.B01 in SNIEC Industry Hall to learn about the hottest topics within todays and tomorrow's smart world including Smart Home, Bluetooth 5, Connected Car as well as discussing the latest technical and commercial requirements. Over the course of the 3-day, we will be providing executive insights covering the latest regulatory, performance, security and interoperability challenges within the smart world with practical guidelines on how to address & overcome.

Mark your calendar now or book a meeting online to meet with our specialists at the tradeshow at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MWCSH2017

We look forward to welcoming you.

More information

About Mobile World Congress Shanghai:

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/blog/mobile-world-congress-shanghai-2017/

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/blog/mobile-world-congress-shanghai-2017/ The MWC Brochure:

https://www.mwcshanghai.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/mwc-shanghai-2017-brochure.pdf

https://www.mwcshanghai.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/mwc-shanghai-2017-brochure.pdf Attendee Registration:

https://www.mwcshanghai.com/register-plan/register/attendee- registration/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=N+-+MWCS17+-+Phase+2+-+Branded+-+AEP&gclid=CNOBx-qLsNQCFUsGKgodpYEAMA

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 72,000 employees in 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index (Compartment A, code ISIN FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI)

Website: www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums;electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: www.bureauveritas.com/cps