Company Release no. 14/2017



To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 15 June 2017



Veloxis Increases Share Capital in Connection with Exercise of Warrants







Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S announces that the Company's capital has been increased by 1,500,000 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.10 each corresponding to nominally DKK 150,000 as a consequence of the exercise of warrants by former employees of the Company granted under the Company's warrant program.



As a result of the employee's investment in the Company proceeds to Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 525,000.



The subscription prices for the new shares is DKK 0.35 per share of nominal DKK 0.10.



The new shares will be listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen following registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority, upon which the share capital of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S will be DKK 170,949,363.10 divided into shares of DKK 0.10 each.



Each share of nominal DKK 0.10 carries one vote at general meetings in Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S. The new shares give rights to dividend and other rights from the time of registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority.



About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals



Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. A Danish company, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S operates in the U.S. through Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA. Veloxis has successfully developed Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) based upon the Company's unique and patented delivery technology, MeltDose®, which is designed to enhance the absorption and bioavailability of select orally administered drugs. The Company is focused on the direct commercialization of Envarsus XR in the U.S., expansion of partnerships for markets around the world, and acquisition of assets utilized in transplant patients and by adjacent medical specialties. Veloxis is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen under the trading symbol OMX: VELO. For further information, please visit www.veloxis.com.



