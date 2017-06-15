Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry PLC: Pöyry expands its guidance for 2017 adjusted operating profit

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 15 June 2017 at 8.30 a.m. (EEST)

Pöyry expands its guidance for 2017 adjusted operating profit

Pöyry has improved its performance in the first half of 2017 and anticipates an increase in order stock on 30.6.2017 compared to 31.12.2016. The adjusted operating result for the first half of 2017 is expected to be in the range of 8-10 MEUR. Consequently, Pöyry is expanding its guidance for the adjusted operating result for full year 2017.

The previous guidance stated that, "The Group's adjusted operating result is expected to improve."

The new, expanded guidance is, "The Group's adjusted operating result for full year 2017 is expected to improve clearly."

Pöyry publishes its results twice a year and financial guidance only for the Group's adjusted operating result. Pöyry will publish its half-year report for January-June 2017 on Friday 4th August.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional Information:

Juuso Pajunen

CFO, Executive Vice President

Tel. +358 10 33 266232

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We deliver smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices.

