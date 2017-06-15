Sengled Signs LED Retrofit Tube Agreement with Seaborough

SHANGHAI, June 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sengled, a leading company of innovative lighting solutions has signed a development and commercialization agreement with Seaborough for oneTLed technology. Sengled will be the only ODM party to make the Universal T LED products (LED tubes fully compatible with all magnetic ballasts & all electronic ballasts). With the creation of this Universal TLED product, a new market standard for compatible LED retrofit tubes can be set.

The Universal TLED products, jointly developed by Sengled and Seaborough, are an integrated combination of hardware and software solutions. They will be available in Sengled's own brands, as well as in products for Sengled's ODM customers. This Universal TLED tube finally allows for safe, inexpensive and energy saving retrofitting for any TL socket or ballast.

With an estimated 12 billion sockets worldwide, sustainable and energy-efficient LED tubes will accelerate energy saving by consuming 50% less electricity. Sengled Universal TLED does not contain mercury or any other toxic chemicals and is therefore environmentally friendly. With an extended average lifetime of more than 8 years, Sengled Universal TLED will also significantly reduce total cost of ownership and in addition, reduce waste streams.

"Both parties are excited with this cooperation. With these Universal TLED products, we are capableof providing the best possible solution for compatibility issues, to provide easier replacement for the end users, to reduce the global use of electricity as well as waste streams at a time of growing global demand for energy," says Sengled CEO Johnson Shen.

About Sengled

Sengled is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions based in Shanghai China. The company has branches in several European countries and the USA, Canada, Australia, owning approximately 500 worldwide patents. Sengled specialises in the development and manufacture of LED products for customers worldwide and offers high quality as well as energy-efficient alternatives for conventional light bulbs.

www.sengled.com

About Seaborough

Seaborough is an R&D company with a strong in-house IP department and a business unit that markets LED solutions. Seaborough invents, develops and commercializes ground-breaking innovations for the lighting industry. The company has a deep understanding of the current industry environment and possesses the drive, skills and expertise to address these challenges.

www.seaborough.com

