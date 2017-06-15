Novozymes today announces that Benny D. Loft, Executive Vice President and CFO, Corporate Functions, will step down and leave the Company. After many successful years at Novozymes, Benny D. Loft and the Board of Directors have mutually agreed that now is the right time for a change - in the interests of both parties. Read the full announcement in PDF



