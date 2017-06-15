Stockholm, June 15, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Saniona AB (short name: SANION), a small cap company within the health care sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Saniona was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 54th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Saniona is a research and development company focused on drugs for diseases of the central nervous system, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and treatment of pain. The company has a portfolio of potential drug candidates in pre-clinical and clinical stage including a Phase 3 program for obesity and two Phase 2 programs for metabolic disorders and cocaine addiction, respectively. The research is focused on ion channels - a unique protein class that enables and controls the passage of charged ions across cell membranes. Saniona is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has ongoing collaboration agreements with a number of external research partners across the world. For more information, please visit www.saniona.com.



"Saniona has gone through a tremendous development since the first listing in 2014 on a junior market," said Jørgen Drejer, CEO of Saniona. "We see increasing interest among institutional investors and buy side analysts. The new listing on Nasdaq Stockholm main market addresses this interest."



"We welcome Saniona to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We are excited to see yet another company grow and transfer from Nasdaq First North to the main market, and we look forward to supporting Saniona for many years to come."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



