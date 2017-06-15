Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announced that its Nuclear Solutions entity, through its subsidiary Kurion (Canada) Inc., has been selected to design, fabricate, and commission a major remote waste access and conditioning system at the Whiteshell Laboratories in Manitoba under a new agreement with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. The agreement builds on Veolia Nuclear Solutions' successfully deploying similar technologies at Dounreay in the UK, and represents a significant move into the Canadian market for the firm.

Veolia's Nuclear Solutions will provide Canadian Nuclear Laboratories a integrated solution under the agreement, designing, fabricating and commissioning a system to remediate a range of intermediate-, and low-level waste from in-ground concrete standpipes and bunkers at the Whiteshell site, where decommissioning has been underway for more than a decade. The system deployed at Whiteshell will be using proven technologies to retrieve and sort the waste.

The agreement with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories calls for the project to run over five years. The first two years will consist of discrete design, fabrication, commissioning phases, while the following three years will feature operation support of the remediation system.

The project will take advantage of technologies and design systems that Veolia Nuclear Solutions has created for previous efforts tackling the most challenging remediation projects in the world.

"This agreement represents a significant endorsement of Veolia Nuclear Solutions' ability to provide robust, turnkey solutions to our clients," said Matthew Cole, VP Access Line at Veolia Nuclear Solutions. "By deploying proven technologies and best-in-class operational capabilities that have successfully dealt with some of the most significant environmental challenges around the globe, Veolia Nuclear Solutions is proud to support Canadian Nuclear Laboratories to safely decommission the Whiteshell Laboratories site."

As Canada's leading nuclear science and technology company, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories operates a number of active and former nuclear sites around Canada. At the Whiteshell site, which operated for more than three decades beginning in 1963, the current plan calls for decommissioning of the entire site to be complete by 2024.

The agreement with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories highlights Veolia's broader mission of "Resourcing the World" by helping to preserve resources through addressing pollution in its most complex form, decommissioning nuclear facilities, and containing health hazards and unwanted environmental impact. As the world leader in optimized resource management, Veolia is committed to developing, preserving and replenishing the world's resources.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 163 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2016, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced 54 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 30 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €24.39 billion in 2016. www.veolia.com

Veolia's Nuclear Solutions, which unites the best-in-class operations of Veolia's Kurion, Alaron and Asteralis businesses, is a leading world-class player in nuclear facility clean-up and treatment of radioactive waste. It provides the most comprehensive range of technologies, expertise and services to develop the activity of facility restoration, decommissioning and treatment of low-and intermediate-level radioactive waste. www.nuclearsolutions.veolia.com

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) is Canada's premier nuclear science and technology organization. It is a world leader in developing peaceful and innovative applications from nuclear technology through its expertise in physics, metallurgy, chemistry, biology and engineering. CNL is committed to ensuring that Canadians and the world receive energy, health, and environmental benefits from nuclear science and technology with confidence that nuclear safety and security are assured.

