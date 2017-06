Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj: Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

Stock Exchange Release

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

15 June 2017

Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara" or "Company") notes that Talvivaara's Board of Directors held its organizational meeting today on 15 June 2017. The Board of Directors elected Mr. Tapani Järvinen as Chairman and Mr. Stuart Murray as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Audit Committee will be as follows:

Solveig Törnroos-Huhtamäki, Chairman

Tapani Järvinen

Stuart Murray

Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors of Talvivaara (http://hugin.info/136227/R/2113455/803989.pdf)



