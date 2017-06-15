Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG / Disposal TUI AG: TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR 15-Jun-2017 / 13:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. On 13 February 2017, TUI AG announced that it had reached an agreement with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & co. L.P. ("KKR") to sell Travelopia for an enterprise value of GBP325m (EUR369m 1) (the "Transaction"). All conditions and regulatory approvals have now been satisfied and the Transaction has completed. 1 Based on the GBP/EUR rate of 1.1368 as at 14 June 2017; excludes a maximum of GBP3.1m (EUR3.5m) contingent consideration payable within three years of completion. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Phone: +49 (0)511 566-1425 Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1096 E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com Internet: www.tuigroup.com ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 WKN: TUAG00 , TUA G28, TUA G29 Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt; London Category Code: DIS TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4305 End of Announcement EQS News Service 583337 15-Jun-2017

June 15, 2017 07:13 ET (11:13 GMT)