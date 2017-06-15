MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/15/17 -- Bee Vectoring Technologies (the "Company" or "BVT") (TSX VENTURE: BEE) is pleased to announce it will be holding a web enabled conference call on Thursday June 22nd 11am EST. CEO Ashish Malik will provide a corporate update and outline the Company's progress towards commercialization of BVT's technology.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should visit the registration page as follows - https://secure.confertel.net/tsRegisterD.asp?course=7418802

Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation with a unique access code, which can be used to access the call via phone, or, alternatively, via web link for those wishing to view presentation visuals during the call.

It is expected that there will be approximately 10 minutes at the end of the call in which participants will be able to ask questions via the moderator. Those wishing to submit questions beforehand can do so by emailing - info@beevt.com - with the subject line reading 'Web-Investor Call Question'. Submitted questions will be read out by the moderator during the Q&A portion of the call.

Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. Following the call, an archived webcast replay will be available at - http://www.beevt.com/investors/press-releases/ - shortly after the call.

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honeybees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labour.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com

